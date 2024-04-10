Search
Joe Biden tells an interviewer Israel should do a unilateral ceasefire for six to eight weeks. Tom Friedman of the New York Times explains there’s a 5 percent chance for a Palestinian state and that we should focus on that 5 percent. People are yelling “Death to America” inside America and the president says nothing. What on earth is going on here? We try to explain. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunesSpotifyRicochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here

