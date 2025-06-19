

Donald Trump says he doesn’t start wars; he ends them. That may be the promise made to him by the Israelis in the Iran matter—that an American strike against the Fordow nuclear site will be the ultimate act of peacemaking. And will be a great blow to the noisy but apparently ineffectual anti-war crowd on the right. Give a listen.

