James B. Meigs joins the podcast today to talk about his January COMMENTARY column, “Twilight of the Tech Gods,” and how the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX represents another example of the way in which the Silicon Valley techno-optimist culture has done injury to capitalism. And how about them Twitter files? Give a listen.

