

Andrew C. McCarthy joins us to discuss the developments in the Charlie Kirk assassination case and the murder of health-care executive Brian Thompson, both of which took major steps forward yesterday in surprising and chilling ways. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.