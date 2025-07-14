Search
Login


We begin today’s podcast talking about the failure of the latest Gaza cease-fire proposal, move on to the crisis inside MAGA over Jeffrey Epstein, and then get to the heart of the matter: The astonishing New York Times story released Sunday night in which we learn that the Biden administration used the autopen to execute pardons and commutations and clemencies—in clear violation of centuries of common law regarding the use of the pardon power. This is a big deal. We explain why. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here

Letter
+ A A -
You may also like
Close
Share via
Facebook
X (Twitter)
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Bluesky
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Line
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied