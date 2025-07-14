

We begin today’s podcast talking about the failure of the latest Gaza cease-fire proposal, move on to the crisis inside MAGA over Jeffrey Epstein, and then get to the heart of the matter: The astonishing New York Times story released Sunday night in which we learn that the Biden administration used the autopen to execute pardons and commutations and clemencies—in clear violation of centuries of common law regarding the use of the pardon power. This is a big deal. We explain why. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.