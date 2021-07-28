Search
Today’s podcast takes up the fulfillment of what we’ve been warning against—the public-health people are lowering the boom again in a self-defeating effort to control the spread of the COVID variant by controlling the behavior of… the already vaccinated. We take apart the reasons proffered by the CDC director for this bizarre guidance. Then we talk about the shame of the attacks on the Capitol policemen who testified at the 1/6 hearing yesterday and more on the Olympics as psychodrama. Give a listen.

John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary.

