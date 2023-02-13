Today’s podcast notes three more incidents in which American missiles downed unidentified flying objects and wonders what is worse: That we knew about all this and are lying about it now or that we knew nothing and are scrambling in the darkness to figure it all out. Also: McConnell takes care of business and a really fun Super Bowl. Give a listen.

