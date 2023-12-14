

Today’s podcast asks whether Joe Biden has turned on Benjamin Netanyahu and what role Bibi’s own electoral hopes and fears are playing in this seeming new confrontation. And: Will there be a big border/Ukraine/Israel funding deal, given that it’s in everybody’s interest to get the deal? Give a listen.

