Today’s podcast takes up the revisionism in the mainstream media when it comes to the chicanery of Hunter Biden and his uncle—and asks what did his father know? And we delve deep into this week’s descent into Obama nostalgia and why such good feelings on the part of Democrats are unwise. Give a listen.

