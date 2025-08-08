

Israel’s decision to adopt a new strategy to win the war in Gaza is wildly controversial—but maybe not as controversial as the people who oppose it (as they oppose all of Benjamin Netanyahu’s moves) seem to think. The Israeli public is divided, and world opinion matters less than Trump opinion. Give a listen.

