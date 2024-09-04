

Tucker Carlson and a guest of his blame Winston Churchill for World War II. Thomas Friedman blames Bibi Netanyahu for the murder of the hostages. These are just some of the outrages we discuss on today’s podcast, along with a conversation around our own Christine Rosen’s new book, The Extinction of Experience. Give a listen.

