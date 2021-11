David Bahnsen joins the podcast today to talk about the Build Back Better bill and why its passage in the House might be at best politically meaningless for Democrats and at worst their Armageddon before we go on to discuss his book, There’s No Free Lunch, about economics and human flourishing. Give a listen.

