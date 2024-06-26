

Should the remarkable loss of Squad member and anti-Semite Jamaal Bowman in a Democratic primary be treated as a restoration of sanity—or a guide to American Jews on how to use their power to defeat their enemies? Or both? Or neither? And…here comes the debate! Give a listen.

