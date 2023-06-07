

Today’s podcast considers the defenestration of CNN’s new chief and the declining ratings of the Fox News Channel along with Tucker Carlson’s new experiment on Twitter and asks whether this is the moment that the cable-news era ended. Also: Chris Christie! Give a listen.

