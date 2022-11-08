Eli Lake joins the podcast on the eve of the midterm elections to discuss, you know, the midterm elections—and we conclude with a pretty heated discussion of Eli’s new COMMENTARY piece, “Can the FBI Be Saved From Itself—And Can We Be Saved From The FBI?” Give a listen.

