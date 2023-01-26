Today’s podcast brings up good economic numbers and asks whether we’re just now measuring everything badly—and how the political system is uniquely incompetent when it comes to resolving future economic crises before they happen. Also, some news about our show’s future. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Ricochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.