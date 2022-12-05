Does it matter that Donald Trump explicitly called for extra-Constitutional means to reinstall him as president somehow? Does it matter that Republicans aren’t lining up to denounce him? And does it matter that the Iranian regime announced it would disband its “morality police”? Give a listen.

