

James B. Meigs joins us to talk about Anthony Fauci’s shockingly disingenuous, and possibly perjurious, testimony before the House on the origins of COVID—as we recall and recollect the series of disastrous policies he and others enacted without consequence to themselves. And here today, from New York to D.C. to Los Angeles, it’s Charlottesville 2017 every day, and the Biden people are fiddling while anti-Semitism catches fire. Give a listen.

