James B. Meigs joins today’s podcast to discuss his two articles in the November issue of Commentary. One, “COVID and the Authorities: It’s Even Worse Than We Thought,” has only gained momentum over the past week as more has emerged to suggest leading figures in the public-health community might have been involved in a major cover-up at the beginning of the pandemic. The second, “How Alan Sokal Won the Battle but Lost the Science Wars,” tells the story of a brilliant satirical early effort to confront Wokeness and how time has shown wokeness’s horrifying strength. Give a listen.

Don't forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunesSoundCloud, and Stitcher.

John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary.

