Today’s podcast begins with a horror story from Chicago—a criminal run amok just a day or so after a judge released him on his own recognizance—and broadens it out to wonder whether the seeming halt in the Democratic polling surge is due to Republicans hitting them hard on crime. Then we get pretty dark about the possibility of bad stuff happening with nukes in Ukraine. It’s crushing morosity! Give a listen.

