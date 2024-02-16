

An essay in New York Magazine that tells the story of a 40something writer and the mental breakdown that leads her to want to divorce her husband tells the entire story of 21st century elite and pop culture singlehandedly. It’s called “The Lure of Divorce,” and we devote most of the podcast today to explaining its inadvertent importance as a cultural document that defines our time. Give a listen.

