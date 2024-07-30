

Today’s podcast focuses on Joe Biden’s shocking proposals for remaking the Supreme Court, why they’re so awful, and what they suggest about whom the American people should hold accountable for the delegitimization of our institutions. Also, which party is the weird party, really? Give a listen.

