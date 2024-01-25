Search
Today’s podcast looks at the peril to Ukraine and Israel aid now that the Republicans in the Senate are turning away from any kind of deal with Joe Biden on the border. Does this give Biden a talking point on the border against Trump? And where exactly is there an argument against Ukraine aid that isn’t disingenuous? Give a listen.

John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary. Noah Rosenfield provided research assistance.

