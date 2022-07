The podcast takes up a shocking New York Times poll that finds the president’s approval rating at a catastrophic 33 percent, with nearly two-thirds of Democrats wanting another candidate in 2024. And what’s this about the January 6 committee not bothering to ask Trump’s White House counsel what he might have said on that day? Give a listen.

