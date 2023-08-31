

Today’s podcast asks what political benefits or liabilities a politician can accrue from their behavior in the wake of a natural disaster, with specific reference to Ron DeSantis, Joe Biden…and Chris Christie. And Mitch McConnell’s second moment freezing before a camera in five weeks raises the question of how much longer our gerontocracy can go on. Give a listen.

