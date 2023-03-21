

Today’s podcast examines Ron DeSantis’s first real salvo against Donald Trump for his personal conduct even as he criticizes the prosecutor who is apparently about to indict the ex-president—and Trump’s return volley. And: China’s Xi makes his move internationally. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Ricochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.