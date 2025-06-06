Elon Musk’s anti-Trump meltdown yesterday is revelatory for a number of reasons: the inevitable clash of two Alphas; the tech-bro’s arrogance about government meeting the hard reality of bare-knuckle politics; the problem of having an outlet for impulsive expressions of rage that may take a lifetime to overcome; and more. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.