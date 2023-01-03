As the new year begins, the podcast looks with wonder and horror at the really insane start of the new Congress, in the hands of a tiny Republican majority—and controlled, it seems, by a tiny minority within the majority that wants to see the world burn. Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Ricochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here.