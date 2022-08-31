Search
The Gorbachev Legacy

The Hudson Institute’s Tod Lindberg joins us to discuss the question of what kind of world-historical figure Mikhail Gorbachev actually was—a purposeful change agent or fortune’s fool? Also, will Joe Biden suffer or gain from his harsh attacks on Republicans? Give a listen.

commentary podcast
John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary.

CopyCopied