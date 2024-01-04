

Today’s podcast takes up the appalling self-defense of the ousted Harvard president Claudine Gay in the New York Times before a discussion of the 2024 matchup and whether Al Gore should have run in 2004 the way Donald Trump is re-running in 2024. Give a listen.

