Noah Rothman makes another surprise guest appearance on the podcast he founded back in 2015! It’s Day Two of a conversation about the fallout from the presidential debate, which garnered a colossal audience and therefore demands a discussion about whether Donald Trump can afford not to debate a second or even third time after his loss on Tuesday. Give a listen.

CopyCopied