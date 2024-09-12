

Noah Rothman makes another surprise guest appearance on the podcast he founded back in 2015! It’s Day Two of a conversation about the fallout from the presidential debate, which garnered a colossal audience and therefore demands a discussion about whether Donald Trump can afford not to debate a second or even third time after his loss on Tuesday. Give a listen.

