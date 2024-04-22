

The refusal both of Columbia University officials and New York City’s mayor to confront and end the siege of the school’s campus and the open threats to Jews is the culmination of 40 years of academic rot, and we describe why. Also: The House passes aid to Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan, and moves to end Chinese Communist control of TikTok. Is this a new path forward or a one-off success for House Speaker Johnson? Give a listen.

