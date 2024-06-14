

Today’s post-Jewish-holiday podcasts takes up many topics we missed—Hunter Biden’s conviction, Joe Biden’s wandering off during a ceremony with the Italian prime minister, the upcoming debate, Gaza, Antony Blinken, Glenn Youngkin….it’s a cornucopia! Give a listen.

