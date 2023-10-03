Search
Today’s podcast looks at three shocking crimes committed in American cities in the past two days and wonders if this might be the turning point for the liberal dominance on these matters in urban areas. And Trump’s on trial—how bad will this be for him or will it be bad at all? Give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunesSpotifyRicochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here

John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary.

