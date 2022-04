Today’s podcast discusses the gimmicky measures a panicked Biden administration is throwing at the inflation/economic crisis and why on earth they think they’re going to help. And why on earth is Philadelphia reimposing a mask mandate? Do that city’s Democrats want to elect a Republican to the Senate in 2022—because that could be the result? Give a listen.

