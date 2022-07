Dan Senor joins the podcast today to talk about the horrible inflation numbers and the meaning of Biden’s Mideast trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia. Then the podcast crew talks about the January 6 hearings. Give a listen. NOTE: We are off Thursday, July 14, Friday, July 15, and Monday, July 18. We’ll be back on Tuesday the 19th with more fun blather.

