

More false stories about how Israel is killing the very Gazans it’s trying to feed are suggestive of a new turn in the information war on the Jewish state—and how the fact that Israel is not finishing up its task in Gaza is having deleterious consequences. Also, a tribute to a great and modest figure who revolutionized the right in the United States. Give a listen.

