

Today’s podcast notes that the end of the fighting “pause” in Israel almost denotes the end of the idea of “ceasefire.” And now the disingenuous efforts to oppose Israel’s self-defense are going by the wayside. This is now leading to outright calls for “intifada” here in the United States—which is the term used over the past 35 years to describe Palestinian efforts to attack Jews for being Jews with any means at hand. And the attacks on American Jews and Jewish public life are only accelerating. Give a listen.

