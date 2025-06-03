

The firebombing of Jews in Colorado, following the firebombing of the governor’s mansion in Pennsylvania and the murder of two Israeli embassy officials in DC, makes it unambiguously clear that the new motive force on the radical left and among radical Islamists is direct violent attack against Jews. What are we going to do about it? Give a listen.

