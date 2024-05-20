

Has history been altered by the helicopter crash that has apparently killed the president and foreign minister of Iran? Will Israel be blamed? Did Israel do it? Won’t Israel be blamed even if it didn’t do it? And what blame attaches to American policy for Israel’s increasingly parlous political and military confusion? Give a listen.

