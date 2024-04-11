

Iran is said to be preparing or on the verge of a direct strike on Israel, and it’s not clear Americans know about it. They will when it happens, and we discuss why they’d do it and what Joe Biden has done to suggest to them it might be worth the cost. Republicans in the House continue to display paralysis. Sonia Sotomayor continues to serve on the Supreme Court despite liberal efforts to get her to quit. And the Japanese prime minister is here! Give a listen.

