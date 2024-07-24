

The rhapsodic responses from Democrats, liberals, and the media to the first days of the Harris campaign—what do they mean? Are we on the verge of a new political era or is this just the result of the relief being experienced by people terrified of a Biden run in the fall? Give a listen.

