Steve Kornacki joins us a day before he will instruct all of America on the midterm elections from his Big Board to express final thoughts on these tumultuous midterm elections, why the polls are so hard to understand, and what we might expect. He uses Virginia as the test case for Republican gains—you’ll find out why if you give a listen.

