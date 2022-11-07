Search
Steve Kornacki joins us a day before he will instruct all of America on the midterm elections from his Big Board to express final thoughts on these tumultuous midterm elections, why the polls are so hard to understand, and what we might expect. He uses Virginia as the test case for Republican gains—you’ll find out why if you give a listen.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunesSpotifyRicochet, or Stitcher.

This podcast is produced by Commentary, Inc., a 501(c)(3) designated non-profit. If you would like to make a donation to keep this podcast strong, click here

John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary.

