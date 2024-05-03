

Was Joe Biden’s at-long-last three minute statement about the unrest on college campuses sufficient for the moment, or the least he could do, or not even the least he could do? We discuss this and the fact that the protestors are asking for sexual aids and pass-fail grades, and whatever happened to elementary shame. Give a listen.

