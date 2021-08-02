Search
Today’s podcast is a threnody of denunciation: Of the CDC, of the Biden administration’s haplessness, and of the seemingly deliberate disinformation regarding the Delta variant in the New York Times and on CBS News, among many other places. Plus: Will Democratic leftists kill the infrastructure bill? And how delusional was the Biden negotiating team when it came to dealing with the Iranians on the Iran nuclear deal? Matt Continetti joins us. Give a listen.

John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary.

