

As liberals continue to criticize and make fun of Donald Trump’s Gaza clearance plan, it still stands as the only proposal on the table—so it’s more likely to constitute a roadmap for the future than anything else is right now. The inability of Trump’s enemies even to answer his ideas is the overarching theme of today’s podcast. Give a listen.

