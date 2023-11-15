

Caution: Today’s podcast has a lot of cursing on it—cursing about the shockingly bad coverage of the extraordinary March for Israel yesterday and the effort by the mainstream media to bury it in an avalanche of “but really policymakers are concerned” coverage that is, frankly, bull—. Give a listen.

