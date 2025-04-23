

Journalist Jonathan Foreman joins the podcast today for a deep look at his seminal May 2025 COMMENTARY lead article, “The Untold Story of How Israel Failed on October 7.” We also begin by discussing the belly-up nature of the Trump “I’ll end the Russia-Ukraine war in a day” fantasy. Give a listen.

