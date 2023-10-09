

Dan Senor joins today’s podcast to mourn with us at the horrors in Israel, to reflect on the burdens and the courage of Israeli people, and worry about the world’s inconstancy in the face of a long and possibly brutal war Israel must win. You will note there is no intro music and no outro music, and no ads. This is a grim day. Give a listen.

