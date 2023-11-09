Search
Today’s podcast begins with a discussion of the Republican debate before we turn to the astonishing revelations that trusted stringers for a series of Western news organizations, among them the AP, Reuters, and CNN, were actually with the Hamas monsters who slaughtered and wounded 5,000 Israelis on October 7—and were, at least until last night, still collecting checks from these organizations. How could this happen? The answer: Decades of reliance on local “stringers” who are actually operatives for the bad guys. Give a listen.

John Podhoretz is the editor of Commentary.

